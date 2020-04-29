STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranasthalam observes self-imposed 48-hour ‘janata lockdown’

Published: 29th April 2020

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To set an example at a time when many are flouting the restrictions put in place to check Covid-19 spread, residents of Ranasthalam are observing a 48-hour-long ‘janata lockdown’ from Tuesday. Not the elected representatives or government officials, but it is the commoners, with the help of youth associations and voluntary organisations, who took the initiative. 

‘Janata lockdown’ in effect in
Ranasthalam | EXPRESS

Except two medical stores, all businesses, including stores that sell essential commodities, have been closed for 48 hours. To make the self-imposed restriction a success, the residents had bought all essentials on Monday. They have decided not to come out of their homes till Thursday morning. Appreciating the move, police and revenue officials have extended all possible support to the organisers. 

“In view of Covid-19 cases reported in the district, we decided to observe lockdown voluntarily. In this regard, we created public awareness on the total lockdown for days before it was implemented,” Pachigulla Sairam, a member of the organising committee, said. 

He added that opinions of businessmen, construction workers, employees and residents were taken through WhatsApp before implementation of the voluntary ‘janata lockdown’. Adjacent villages are also observing the restriction. “Locals had approached us with the proposal of imposing restrictions on themselves. We extended all possible support,” Ranasthalam SI E Sreenivas said.

