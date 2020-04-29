Robot to serve patients in Nellore Covid hosp  

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a first-of-its-kind move in the state, Nellore administration has pressed into service a humanoid robot in the state Covid-19 hospital, to give medicines and food to patients lodged in the isolation wards. The move aims at reducing interaction between the hospital staff and the patients.

On Tuesday, district collector MV Seshagiri Babu, Covid-19 special officer K Ramgopal, joint collector V Vinod Kumar observed how the robot, donated by APR Helping Hands, functioned, at the new Zilla Parishad office in the city.

Association representative Syed Nizamuddin handed over the robot to the district administration and explained its working. “In many parts of the world, it is the robots that deliver medicines, food and newspapers to patients in the isolation wards. They play a vital role in minimising human intervention. Now, nursing staff and health workers at the hospital need not enter the wards every time after the introduction of this robot,” the joint collector said.

It may be recalled that the Nellore government general hospital was declared a state Covid-19 hospital for three districts. Patients who test positive are treated at the isolation wards there. “My nephew Parveztoh made the robot. It also has the facility of video conference. The patients can interact with their kin without the latter’s physical presence. It will also aid healthcare workers in remotely keeping an eye on the patients,” observed Syed Nizamuddin. Seshagiri Babu appreciated the efforts and requested the association to provide the administration with four more such robots.