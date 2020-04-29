Simhachalam temple priest suspended for allowing man inside amidst restrictions

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The chief priest in charge of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam Godavarti Gopalakrishnamacharyulu was on Tuesday suspended for allowing a private person to enter the temple on the auspicious Chandanotsavam day despite the restrictions on the entry of unauthorised persons into the temple due to the lockdown.

Simhachalam temple executive officer Venkateswara Rao issued the suspension orders following an enquiry into the incident.The temple authorities have decided to perform the Chandanotsavam only in the presence of 30 people comprising priests and temple staff, without much fanfare. Owing to the lockdown, besides temple trust board chairperson Sanchaita Gajapatiraju, no one was allowed for Nija Rupa darshan of the deity.

After it came to light that a private person entered the temple, an enquiry was ordered. The temple EO said the person, Tirupati Srinu, initially tried to enter with a plea to perform Pala abhishekam but was sent back by the temple staff. However, Srinu later entered with the help of the head priest in charge, the EO said in a statement.