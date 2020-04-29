Tension in Kurnool neighbourhood as locals protest burial of coronavirus victim

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district administration continues to face problems in burying the bodies of COVID-19 positive tested persons with locals protesting the burial of the bodies near residential localities.

The residents of Praja Colony on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Tuesday late night pelted stones on the municipal team who went to bury the body of a deceased person in the hillocks near Jagannatha Gattu leading to tension and mild lathi-charge by the police to disperse the agitating locals. Officials, however, managed to perform the last rites amid the protests, reports reaching here said.

Kurnool district administration had earlier faced protests by locals of Budavaripet when they tried to bury the body of a positive tested person. This lead to the body being buried in a dump yard at Gargeyapuram on the outskirts of the city.

Amid this backdrop, the district administration decided to bury the bodies in the government land at Jagannatha Gutta hillocks and took the body of a deceased to the area late last night. However, some youth noticed the ambulance entering the locality and confronted the policemen accompanying them. Police warned them not to create trouble and snatched their mobile phones as they tried to shoot the proceedings. The youngster rushed to Praja Colony and returned with around 300 locals who protested the burial of the body in the hillocks alleging that the residential locality will get contaminated.

Apprehending trouble, additional forces were rushed to the hillock. Locals, however, pelted stones at the police and municipal staff and tried to prevent the burial but police dispersed the agitators using mild force, reports stated.

The cops later convinced the locals that the hillocks will not be used for the burial of deceased in future. However, on Wednesday morning, the locals once again gathered and staged a protest.