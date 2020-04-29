STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weather gods bless AP with bumper crop 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Favourable climatic conditions have handed Andhra Pradesh a once-in-a-decade bumper crop in 2019-20, and increased the foodgrain production by 14.58 per cent more than in 2018-19. The state’s foodgrain production in 2019-20 (kharif and rabi) was 171.37 lakh tonnes, as against 149.56 lakh tonnes in 2018-19. Paddy produced in 2019-20 weighed 137.09 lakh tonnes, compared to 123.52 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, an increase of 10.98 per cent.

Similarly, 68,000 tonnes of millets (ragi, korra, sama, etc) were produced in 2019-20, as against 49,000 tonnes in 2018-19, a jump of 38.77 per cent. The production of pulses (red gram, Bengal gram, black gram, green gram), meanwhile, rose 50.95 per cent from 7.40 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to 11.17 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

AP State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the production of groundnut, cotton, and chilli has increased like never before. While groundnut production shot up by 80.95 per cent, the cotton and chilli yield saw corresponding figures of 61.23 per cent and 41.32 per cent respectively.
“Unlike horticulture crops, agricultural crops can be stored for long periods. To ensure farmers do not suffer losses, the state government is procuring paddy and has procured Bengal gram,” he explained.

Naidu, son ignorant: Nagi Reddy

Citing the advance estimates by the Directorate of Economics and Statics, AP, Nagi Reddy said yield (kgs per hectare) in both kharif and rabi for 2019-20 was way better than in 2018-19. While the paddy yield increased by 5.23 per cent, that of red gram and groundnut rose by 350.55 per cent and 105.67 per cent respectively. The groundnut yield improved by 105.67 per cent, cotton by 52.45 per cent, and chili by 46.19 per cent, he added.

According to him, compared to 2018-19, an additional 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured during kharif of 2019-20. During rabi 2019, as much as 42,565 metric tonnes of red gram and 1,03,076 metric tonnes of Bengal gram were procured, as against 4,680 metric tonnes of red gram and 3,104 metric tonnes of Bengal gram during the previous kharif.

Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for their criticism, Nagi Reddy said both leaders lack knowledge of agriculture and horticulture but write letters as though they are experts. “Chandrababu Naidu, when he was chief minister, failed to even discuss agriculture and farmers’ welfare with the Cabinet.

But these are priorities for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said. APSAM vice-chairman said even the `1,100 crore input subsidy, which the Chandrababu Naidu government was due to give farmers, was cleared by the Jagan government, and now rythu bazaars and janata bazaars are being set up to ensure farmers do not suffer losses and get remunerative prices. He even dared the Leader of the Opposition for an open debate on the issue.

