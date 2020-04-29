STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman who travelled from Vijayawada to Vizag in lorry tests coronavirus positive 

After coming to know about her arrival, the Health Department officials have sent her to quarantine facility at Kasimkota.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:11 PM

A doctor requesting the sick to get themselves checked at medical camps set up by the civic body in Vijayawada on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam went up to 23 on Wednesday as a 65-year old woman from Chintalapalem village of Kasimkota Mandal tested positive.

The woman, who works as a cook in a corporate college in Vijayawada, had come to Kasimkota 10 days back travelling all the way in a lorry. After coming to know about her arrival, the Health Department officials have sent her to quarantine facility at Kasimkota.

Recently, she developed COVID-19 symptoms and her results tested positive. She is now undergoing treatment at VIMS hospital. Health teams from Kasimkota and Anakapalle region have started survey in the three km red zone radius of Chintalapalem and five villages to check if any person has symptoms of coronavirus.

