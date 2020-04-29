Woman who travelled from Vijayawada to Vizag in lorry tests coronavirus positive 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam went up to 23 on Wednesday as a 65-year old woman from Chintalapalem village of Kasimkota Mandal tested positive.

The woman, who works as a cook in a corporate college in Vijayawada, had come to Kasimkota 10 days back travelling all the way in a lorry. After coming to know about her arrival, the Health Department officials have sent her to quarantine facility at Kasimkota.

Recently, she developed COVID-19 symptoms and her results tested positive. She is now undergoing treatment at VIMS hospital. Health teams from Kasimkota and Anakapalle region have started survey in the three km red zone radius of Chintalapalem and five villages to check if any person has symptoms of coronavirus.