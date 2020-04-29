STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC focus on elections led to coronavirus spread, says Naidu

In an open letter to the people of the State on Tuesday, Naidu appealed to them to protect themselves by taking all possible preventive measures against Covid. 

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy “making light of the coronavirus situation” and calling on the people to coexist with the pandemic, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the “irresponsible attitude” of the ruling YSRC leaders is the key reason for the virus spread in the State.

In an open letter to the people of the State on Tuesday, Naidu appealed to them to protect themselves by taking all possible preventive measures against Covid. The positive corona cases in AP Raj Bhavan and ruling party MP’s family reflected the failure of the government, he opined.

Naidu claimed that the situation in the State deteriorated after the new State Election Commissioner gave a call for election preparedness. “Following this, the YSRC leaders began holding rallies and door-delivery of benefits,” he alleged.  Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar slammed Naidu and BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana for creating panic by making “baseless allegations”.

