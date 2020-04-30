21 lakh across Andhra Pradesh get free ration on Day 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 21.46 lakh ration card holders received the third phase of ration supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS), which began at 28,354 fair price (FP) shops and 15,332 extension counters established across the State on Wednesday.

Around 2.26 lakh card holders availed the benefit in Anantapur district, highest in the State and 30,586 card holders availed it in Srikakulam, the lowest.

On the first day of free ration distribution, out of 1,47,24,017 ration card holders, 21,46,900 families availed the benefit and 4,73,537 families got rice and dal at their doorstep.

A total of 32, 026,675 metric tonnes of rice and 2,149,940 metric tonnes of chana dal were distributed on Day One.

The distribution will continue till May 10, said Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar.

The department has provided time slot coupons for the card holders to avoid mass gathering and arranged drinking water and biometric machines at the fair price shops after sanitising them properly.

In Krishna district, 1,98,812 beneficiaries got ration from 711 fair price shops and essential commodities were supplied to the people at their doorstep in red zones across the district through ward volunteers.