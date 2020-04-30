STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

21 lakh across Andhra Pradesh get free ration on Day 1

Around 2.26 lakh card holders availed the benefit in Anantapur district, highest in the State and 30,586 card holders availed it in Srikakulam, the lowest.

Published: 30th April 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting in a queue to collect ration in front of a fair price shop in Vijayawada on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 21.46 lakh ration card holders received the third phase of ration supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS), which began at 28,354 fair price (FP) shops and 15,332 extension counters established across the State on Wednesday.

Around 2.26 lakh card holders availed the benefit in Anantapur district, highest in the State and 30,586 card holders availed it in Srikakulam, the lowest.

On the first day of free ration distribution, out of 1,47,24,017 ration card holders, 21,46,900 families availed the benefit and 4,73,537 families got rice and dal at their doorstep.

A total of 32, 026,675 metric tonnes of rice and 2,149,940 metric tonnes of chana dal were distributed on Day One.

The distribution will continue till May 10, said Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar. 

The department has provided time slot coupons for the card holders to avoid mass gathering and arranged drinking  water and biometric machines at the fair price shops after sanitising them properly.

In Krishna district, 1,98,812 beneficiaries got ration from 711 fair price shops and essential commodities were supplied to the people at their doorstep in red zones across the district through ward volunteers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Public Distribution System
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp