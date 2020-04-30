STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urges Centre to extend COVID-19 stimulus measures

In a 10-page letter to PM Modi, Reddy highlighted the contribution of different sectors to the state and the national economy and sought specific incentives to each of the sub-sectors.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the Centre to extend stimulus measures for various sectors, particularly manufacturing, to overcome the economic distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown.

In a 10-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy highlighted the contribution of different sectors to the state and the national economy and sought specific incentives to each of the sub-sectors, mainly the micro, small and medium enterprises.

"Given the current pandemic, the manufacturing sector in the state is in great peril and needs support in order to sustain itself and prosper in the long run. In addition to piling up of inventory due to trade and export restriction, the absence of the workforce has also hit the industry very hard. While all the markets are shut down, the uncertainty around future demand looms over the sector," the CM pointed out.

ALSO READ| Fearing COVID-19, villagers stop last rites of migrant who died after walking 250 km

Exports from Andhra Pradesh crossed Rs 98,983 crore in the 2018-19 financial year, with major items being pharmaceuticals, textiles, processed food, aqua products and electronic items, apart from engineering goods.

"Due to the current lockdown the world over, many of the industries in Andhra Pradesh are not able to export. I would like to reiterate that the impact on MSMEs is likely to have a cascading effect across the value chain even after the lockdown restrictions have been eased owing to global slowdown in demand," Reddy noted.

He sought creation of a 'fund of funds' for supporting MSMEs in terms of additional liquidity to meet their wage liabilities during the shutdown. He also wanted extension of interest-free working capital term loans to the exporters to cover the cost of wages, rent, and utilities.

Additional duty drawback of at least two per cent on all exports made during the period of April 1 to September 30, 2020, should be extended.

Referring to the agriculture and allied sectors, the Chief Minister said more than 20 per cent of state GDP came from it as it had over 3,000 food processing units, commodity-based cluster projects, mega food parks, Multiple Agriculture Export Zones and cold chain-related infrastructure.

He wanted the Centre to defer GST, electricity charges and duties, provide short-term collateral-free loans and resume export of aqua products to US, EU and Asia quickly.

ALSO READ| One more discharges from hospital in Vizag; total active COVID-19 cases now at three

He also requested the Centre to create warehousing and cold storage infrastructure at ports with special quality testing infrastructure and target new markets for exports that could fetch higher prices for our produce.

Reddy sought immediate release of funds for projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 102 trillion) and announcement of stimulus/revival packages for strategic sectors like real-estate. For the automobile sector, he wanted the central government to extend GST rate cuts for new vehicles.

"The automotive sector has already been facing weak demand for the past one year. The shutdown due to the pandemic has exacerbated its problem and will significantly impact the sector," the Chief Minister pointed out.

He wanted the Centre to extend BS-VI deadline by six months and also defer GST payments for the sector to boost liquidity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Coronavirus COVID19 Andhra Pradesh coronavirus AP COVID measures Economic stimulus AP economic stimulus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp