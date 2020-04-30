STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh MSMEs unable to return to business due to lockdown difficulties

This, they say, is because the norms to get permission to operate are practically impossible to comply with, especially for small and medium-scale industrialists.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

The barricaded entrance to the Industrial Growth Centre in Prakasam district | Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: A Ratnakar, a medium-scale industrialist who runs a granite factory at the Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre, has been facing heavy losses due to the lockdown.

But though the restrictions have been partially relaxed in green zones, he and about 600 other owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the centre are not even keen on applying to the government to get back to business.

This, they say, is because the norms to get permission to operate are practically impossible to comply with, especially for small and medium-scale industrialists.

Their main concern is that they would be held responsible if their employees contract coronavirus. “We have no choice but to wait till all restrictions are lifted. Though our factory is in a green zone, our workers are from red zones,” said Ratnakar, who employs 15-20 people on a daily work order basis.

“Since the Chimakurthy granite mines are in a red zone, we can’t get raw materials. Besides, there is no public transport, and we are not in a position to provide transport for our workers,” he added.

Echoing his views, V Bhaktavaschalam, proprietor of ANL Brick Industries, said, “Most entrepreneurs at the Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre are facing serious problems with regard to labour.

"All industries have been shut since the lockdown was imposed, and no one will return to work unless the government frames a comprehensive industry-development relaxation plan. All MSMEs in the district face serious financial crises and need the government to extend financial aid.”

Bhaktavaschalam is also a representative of the Prakasam district Young Entrepreneurs Development Association.

Health Minister warns private hospitals to resume OP services or face strict action

The health minister further said one of the common complaints the government has received during the lockdown is about the unavailability of OP services at private hospitals.

“We had already given instructions that OP services can’t be stopped. We once again inform private hospital managements to immediately resume OP services. If they don’t, we won’t hesitate to take action,” he warned.

Regarding the increasing number of positive cases in Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts, the government will adopt a focussed approach, he added. 

To a query on the government’s strategy on identifying asymptomatic cases, the minister added, “At least 50 per cent of cases in our state are asymptomatic. That is why we held three rounds of door-to-door surveys and are testing people with symptoms.

"Also, surveillance will continue in red zones.”  Nani also appealed to the public to cooperate with the government.

“It is impossible to break the chain of the virus if the public doesn’t support us. We should remain responsible, like we have been so far, in taking precautions even if the lockdown restrictions are relaxed after May 3,” he observed.

Only state to test frontfline workers

Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dr PV Ramesh said Andhra was the only state in India to test its frontline workers.

“We are using antibody tests to quickly identify if frontline workers are infected. We also conduct the highest number of tests in India,” he added, and noted that medicines for those with chronic ailments are available at primary health centres. “People can call 14410 or 104 if they have any issues.” 

20,000 in Prakasam district left jobless

About 6,470 MSMEs and 65 big industries in Prakasam district face losses of about Rs 500 crore. As many as 40,000 workers and nearly 16,000 other employees of these firms are now jobless.

