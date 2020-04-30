Civil services aspirant from Srikakulam tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Four days after Srikakulam reported its first Covid-19 case, a 20-year-old civil services aspirant from PN Colony, who had returned from Delhi, tested positive on Wednesday.

With this, the infectee count in Srikakulam district increased to five.

According to official sources, the youth landed in Vizag from Delhi on March 18. From there, he went to Srikakulam by car.

After returning from Delhi, he was home quarantined for 28 days. As he followed the home isolation strictly, the family members were spared of contracting the virus and have tested negative.

The district administration, meanwhile, has announced PN Colony as a containment zone. Essentials are being supplied at people’s doorsteps. The police have shifted 18 people — primary and secondary contacts—to quarantine camps.