Clear hurdles in getting cement, iron: CM Jagan to officials

VIJAYAWADA: After losing one valuable month’s time due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Polavaram project works are picking up, water resources department officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review on the national project at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to clear the hurdles and aim to complete the spillway works by June.

In the meeting, the water resources department officials explained that supply of cement and steel was hit due to the lockdown.

“The works were affected due to this for about a month as cement and steel are sourced from other States. The supply started improving from April 20,” they apprised the CM.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to clear the hurdles in the availability of cement and iron to resume the construction works. He also asked the officials to finalise the pending designs.

He also recalled that previous Godavari floods caused inconvenience to a lot of people and asked the officials to complete major works before the monsoon season.