COVID-19: Asymptomatic cases worry officials in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All three positive cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday and in the last couple of weeks, are asympotmatic patients. Health officials and district administration are worried as these patients tested positive for the virus in the second test.

District collector V Vinay Chand said the woman who tested positive on Wednesday was quaratnined immediately after her arrival from Vijayawada.

She had tested negative at first, but was detected with the virus just before she was supposed to be discharged from the quarantine centre.

“In India, 80 per cent are asymptomatic cases. The patients do not show any symptoms of sore throat, dry cough and influenza. But still they were found to be carrying the virus,” he said.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar said to identify and isolate asymptomatic patients, rapid testing teams were visiting all containment zones in the district.

“Covid tests are even being done on doctors, health workers, sanitation staff and media personnel.”

Meanwhile, as many as 5.80 lakh houses are being covered the fourth phase of door to door survey, which began three days ago. Special officers were appointed to monitor the survey, GVMC officials said.