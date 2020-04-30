STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hospitals in Andhrs Pradesh see 50 per cent drop in admissions

Emergency cases continue to be treated. But cancer patients requiring chemotherapy, kidney patients in need of dialysis, and heart patients, most of them, are shying away from visiting hospitals.

On Sunday, 13 more suspect cases of COVID-19 were admitted to government hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Anantapur districts. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Usually, hospitals always have patients and their attendants. With coronavirus spreading and the country going into a lockdown — for over a month now — where have all the patients gone?

The New Indian Express spoke to several doctors in the city and found out that inflow of patients suffering from ailments other than Covid-19 has come down by as much as 50 per cent.

Emergency cases continue to be treated. But cancer patients requiring chemotherapy, kidney patients in need of dialysis, and heart patients, most of them, are shying away from visiting hospitals. “Lack of public transport is a major problem patients are facing. We, for example, treat patients mostly from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram,” says Dr Murali Krishna Voona, managing director of the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital. It is not just transport.

Many patients are unaware of the side-effects of not taking the prescribed treatment at the scheduled time. “Some patients should take treatment every month. There are cases where the patient has taken only one or two sessions. Some are not coming due to logistical issues and some are just pushing away the treatment in the name of lockdown,”  Dr Murali explains. Doctors are trying their best to persuade such patients not to defer their scheduled hospital visits. “It is natural for patients to be scared of visiting hospitals at this time. However, as we have separate hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients, it is easier for us to communicate with the patients about the need for continuous treatment,” says Dr AS Raja of a private hospital.

On the rate of admissions in the hospital during the lockdown, Srinu, an administrative member of a private hospital, admits the number has come down. “There is not much impact on emergency services. However, we have seen heart patients coming in late due to transport or other problems. We certainly do not know what the problem is but patients will have health complications if they delay their visits,” Srinu observes. Speaking to TNIE about cardiac cases, a cardiologist, on the condition of anonymity, expressed the fear that some may not be aware even if they have a heart attack. “In cases when a heart attack does not lead to death, the pain will subside after a while.

As the pain subsides, the patient will continue to neglect the problem and will face consequences after a couple of months,” he says. Several doctors have appealed to the government to arrange transport facility for patients in emergencies and also for those needing treatment for cancer and dialysis, especially in rural areas.When contacted, DMHO S Tirupati Rao said people may use the 108 service even for regular treatments if they do not have personal vehicles.  “It is advisable for the patients to use the services available within their districts. However, as of now, the collector’s office is giving permission to people with any health issues for travel, even between districts.” 

