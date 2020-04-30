COVID-19 lockdown: Visakhapatnam looks to easing of curbs after May 3

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hopes are high that restrictions in Visakhapatnam district, which was put in the ‘high profile’ category on April 15, may ease after May 3 since there has been a drop in the reporting of coronavirus cases. Padmanabham and Bheemili are most likely to be brought under orange zones as there have been no positive cases in the two mandals in the last 28 days.

With regard to Vizag city, the decision will largely depend on fresh lockdown guidelines that the Centre may issue on or after May 3.

Meanwhile, two more regions—Kasimkota and Ankapalle—were declared red zones on Tuesday following detection of positive cases.

District collector V Vinaychand told TNIE that the Centre had identified districts with 15-plus positive cases as ‘high profile’ districts. As per the directives, all containment clusters were declared red zones.

“As a result, 98 wards of Vizag, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili, Bheemili and Kasimkota were red zoned. Vizag is on the ‘high profile’ list as it has recorded 23 positive cases,” he said.

Stating that the Centre may take a fresh view of the containment zones on May 3, the collector said next week will be cruicial for the district.

“Since there have been no cases in Narsipatnam and Padmanabham for the last 14 days, they may be de-notified and declared green zones. With regard to other mandals, the 14-day period will end mostly on May 8 or 9.

"Only if there are no positive cases from there, they may be notified orange zones, and green zones 14-days after that,” he stated and added that the number of cases had come down owing to the intensive cluster containment strategy.

Meanwhile, industrial units, particularly MSMEs, are also eagerly awaiting the Centre’s fresh guidelines.

Industries Department general manager Ramalingeswara Raju said most of the pharma and related units were given permission as they fall under essential services category.

“NOCs were issued to115 of the 140 large industries. Only 20 industries such as LG Polymers, Asian Paints, Synergy Castings, Pidilite, are yet to resume operation.

"Most MSMEs could not resume production as they are largely dependent on indent from PSUs such as steel plants, which have reduced their production capacity.”

Sudhir Mulagada, chairman of AP Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-Vizag, said: “While pharma and SEZ units had begun production, most MSMEs could not because they were in containment zones. Now, the industry revival will depend largely on incentives offered by the government and parameters to be decided with regard to the lockdown.”