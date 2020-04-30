COVID-19 tally crosses 1400 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,400 mark with 71 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. Kurnool district, which became the hotbed of coronavirus positive cases, recorded 43 fresh cases taking its count to 386. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 1,403.

According to the media bulletin released on Thursday morning, 6,497 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Wednesday 9 am to Thursday 9 am) in which the 71 positive cases emerged. After Kurnool, which accounted for more than half of the fresh cases, Krishna district recorded 10 cases followed by four each in

Guntur and Kadapa districts. Three each cases emerged from Anantapur and Chittoor districts while two each were from Nellore and East Godavari districts.

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients were discharged while no death was reported in the state. Of the 34 persons who got discharged, 28 are from Guntur, three from Anantapur, two from East Godavari and one from Visakhapatnam. The total number of persons discharged so far stands at 321.

71 - fresh cases

1403 - total cases

1051 - active cases

321 - discharged

31 - deaths