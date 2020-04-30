STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally crosses 1400 in Andhra Pradesh

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients were discharged while no death was reported in the state.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at the COVID-19 hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Representative image (Photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,400 mark with 71 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. Kurnool district, which became the hotbed of coronavirus positive cases, recorded 43 fresh cases taking its count to 386. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 1,403.

According to the media bulletin released on Thursday morning, 6,497 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Wednesday 9 am to Thursday 9 am) in which the 71 positive cases emerged. After Kurnool, which accounted for more than half of the fresh cases, Krishna district recorded 10 cases followed by four each in
Guntur and Kadapa districts. Three each cases emerged from Anantapur and Chittoor districts while two each were from Nellore and East Godavari districts.

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients were discharged while no death was reported in the state. Of the 34 persons who got discharged, 28 are from Guntur, three from Anantapur, two from East Godavari and one from Visakhapatnam. The total number of persons discharged so far stands at 321.

71 - fresh cases
1403 - total cases
1051 - active cases
321 - discharged
31 - deaths

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp