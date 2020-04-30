Four more test COVID-19 positive in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a gap of two days, the number of positive patients rose to 60 in Prakasam district with four more testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

These positive patients belong to Yekalavya Nagar in Ongole, Perala village in Chirala municipal limits, Gudlur and Ramapuram village of Podili mandal.

In the past 24 hours, the district received reports of 132 samples and among those four samples tested positive and the remaining 128 tested negative during the coronavirus confirmation test.

With this, number of positive patients has increased to 32 in Ongole, seven in Chirala municipal limits, and five in Gudlur.

The district authorities are trying to find out wether the positive patient from Ramapuram attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. The authorities have shifted all of them to isolation ward at Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS).