STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh relaxes restrictions, more shops to open

Guidelines were also issued to relax the lockdown for the agriculture and business sectors. These, however, will be applicable only in non-containment zones.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A grocery store owner on Cuttack-Puri road waits for customers on Tuesday

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the lockdown relaxations granted by the Centre on April 20 to resume economic activity, the State government has issued additional guidelines for commencing economic activity. Functioning of industries outside containment clusters in rural areas will now be facilitated.

To overcome manpower-related issues, a Government Order (GO) issued by the Industries department on Wednesday modified the earlier relaxations and allowed inter-mandal movement of workers. However this is only between green zones.

Guidelines were also issued to relax the lockdown for the agriculture and business sectors. These, however, will be applicable only in non-containment zones and physical distancing norms would have to be followed.

The modifications to the earlier guidelines were made following representations from the industrial community from districts such as Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, relaxations were also granted for plying of vehicles used by e-commerce platforms, as long as they have the required permission.

As summer has set in and the academic year is likely to begin, permission was given to open shops selling electric fans and educational books.

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act, including those in residential complexes and market complexes outside the municipal corporation and municipality limits will be allowed to open with 50 per cent of workers. Staff, however, must wear masks and ensure physical distancing. 

Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls will have to remain shut. Neighbourhood stores and standalone shops, and those in the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities can be opened.

In other sectors, relaxations were given for collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce/non-timber forest produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.

Plantation, harvesting, processing, packaging, marketing and sale of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, and spices are also permitted.

In the financial sector, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs), including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions, can be operated with bare minimum staff.

Relaxations were also given for construction work in rural areas and work related to water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre cables and related activities.

Additional guidelines

With respect to agricultural and horticultural, facilities for export/import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce, research establishments dealing with agriculture and horticulture activities were given relaxations.

“Inter and intra-state movement of planting materials and honeybee colonies, honey and other beehive products is also allowed,’’ the GO read.

Further, all agricultural and horticultural activities will be allowed to resume. This includes farming, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations, ‘Mandis’ operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee.

Shops selling agriculture machinery, spare parts (including supply chain) and repairs will be allowed along with manufacturing, distribution and retail sale of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Movement, both inter and intra state, of harvesting and sowing machines is also allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Lockdown lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp