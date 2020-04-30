Nellore retailers disregard warnings, fleece consumers 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Despite repeated warnings by officials, traders have been selling essential commodities at higher prices in the retail market during the lockdown.

Even though prices of some commodities have come down, traders are not passing on the benefit to consumers. Recently, Collector MV Seshagiri Babu, along with Vigilance and Legal Metrology officials, inspected the shops in Stonehousepeta in Nellore city.

Majority of trading activity takes place in Stonehousepeta where wholesale traders import/export commodities.

The gimmick of manufacturers is that they print MRP on products, which is 50-60 per cent higher than the original price.

A popular brand of idli rava is being sold at Rs 45-48 per kg in the market as against the normal price of Rs 32-33. Same is also the case with some other branded products.

“Many products are being sold at higher prices in the retail market. Even though the prices in the wholesale market have come down, retail traders are not passing on the benefit to consumers.

We are forced to purchase essentials at higher prices in the retail market during lockdown,” said K Raju, a consumer from Balaji Nagar.

Price of dal has increased from Rs 90 to Rs 120 a kg after lockdown. However, traders have been getting dal for only Rs 85 a kg in the wholesale market.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started encouraging traders to supply essentials by taking orders online. Consequently, many traders have launched their own websites to accept orders online for supply of essentials.

Some sites are allowing consumers to buy a minimum of 1 kg of a commodity or place an order for `1,000 or more.

“Even though officials directed traders to display the price list of commodities in front of their shops, there are no boards at several shops in the city till now. Traders are not even giving some essentials in required quantity, less than a kg despite charging a higher price. So, we are forced to purchase commodities at prices fixed by retail traders,” said another resident.