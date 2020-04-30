One more discharges from hospital in Vizag; total active COVID-19 cases now at 3

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One more COVID-19 positive tested person was discharged from GITAM hospital on Thursday. With this, 20 of the 23 positive tested person have been discharged from hospital in the district. While two women are undergoing treatment at GITAM Hospital, one woman from Kasimkota is undergoing treatment at VIMS Covid hospital.

The number of active cases, which stood at four in the district following the recent case of a woman from Kasimkota, who travelled from Vijayawada in a lorry, is back to three with the discharge of the person on Thursday.

A total of 1192 persons are presently put under quarantine at various places in the district.

Apart from Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili, Padmanabham and Kasimkota in rural area, there are six containment zones in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) area. Except Akkayyapalem and Thatitchetlapalem in the city and Kasimkota in rural, all other mandals qualify to be notified as orange zones as there were no positive case in the last four weeks.