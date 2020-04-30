STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two lakh people across India to be brought back to Andhra Pradesh

An estimated two lakh people, including students and migrant workers, are held up in various states, the minister noted.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Wednesday said the state government has decided to bring back people from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown, in line with the Central government’s guidelines. 
An estimated two lakh people, including students and migrant workers, are held up in various states, the minister noted. 

The deputy chief minister also warned private hospitals of action if they don’t resume outpatient (OP) services immediately. Revealing the decisions taken at the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Wednesday, he said, “Though there were no guidelines from the Centre, with the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we brought back fishermen stranded in Gujarat.

Similarly, we will bring back all those held up in other states now that the Centre has also given some guidelines.” When asked how many such people there are, the minister said, “Preliminary estimates show about 2 lakh people... we will prepare a list. A comprehensive strategy will be discussed with the GoM on Saturday.” He added that since guidelines for movement of migrant workers among green zones were given, the government will explore options for the same.

Just 45 apply to resume operations

The Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre is home to many granite-based polishing and processing units, agri-based industries, chemical industries, plastic-affiliated units, cement brick units, and the like. About 5,000 people who used to work there are now jobless. “Though our polishing unit was at the Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre, raw materials were sourced from the Chimakurthy granite mines. But now, as mining has been stalled, our granite polishing/processing units have been shut, and will remain so until the lockdown ends,” said NV Sudhakar, proprietor of a granite polishing unit at the Industrial Growth Centre.

The government’s strict rules to resume industrial work in green zones have also deterred entrepreneurs of MSMEs from applying for permission. As per norms, committees formed by the district authorities will scrutinise online applications in three phases. In the first phase, a constituency-level committee will assess the application, after which officials will conduct a field inspection.

Based on their report, the district-level committee will decide on granting permission. “In the past four days we have only received 45 online applications. Officials are conducting field-level inspections to assess whether permission can be granted. The response has been poor so far, and we hope it will improve,” said Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre zonal manager Narasimha Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh lockdown Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp