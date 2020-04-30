YSRC leaders are super spreaders of coronavirus, alleges TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP general body meeting held online Wednesday felt that the lockdown violations by the ruling YSRC leaders were the main reason for the steep increase of the number of coronavirus cases in the State.

Addressing party leaders, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the alleged failures of the State government in combating the spread of COVID-19 and called upon the party leaders and cadre to continue their services for Covid-affected people and mount pressure on the government to save farmers, workers and poor families.

Naidu lauded the party leaders for observing a 12-hour deeksha to mount pressure on the government to resolve the issues of people. The general body discussed various issues and passed several resolutions alleging that the State government failed miserably in taking preventive measures against the killer virus.

It also passed a resolution condemning the alleged negligence and lockdown violations of YSRC MLAs and leaders. “By taking out tractor rallies with flexis and crowd gatherings, YSRC leaders became ‘super spreaders’ in this crucial time. The ruling party leaders’ greed for votes pushed Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor districts into danger zones. Kurnool has emerged as one of the 15 districts in the country where the threat of the virus was increasing alarmingly,” it said.