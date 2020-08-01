STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Tourism activities in Andhra Pradesh to resume in first week of August

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao conducted a video conference with officials of all 13 districts and directed them to keep the tourist destinations ready to restart operations.

Published: 01st August 2020

Araku Valley is one of the tourist hotspots in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that in order to generate revenue, tourism hotels across the State will be turned into paid quarantine centres.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Friday, he said, "Tourism sector has suffered huge losses due to the COVID-19 crisis. So we have decided to rent out low-occupancy tourism hotels as COVID quarantine centres."

The private hotels are already being used as quarantine centres. "Tourism hotels in Nellore, which were used as quarantine centres, have generated a revenue of Rs 2 crore in the past few months," said Rao, adding that revenue of tourism hotels has dropped by 75 per cent.

He further said that tourists will be allowed to visit various destinations from the first week of August. Boating and related activities will begin from August 15. He conducted a video conference with officials of all 13 districts and directed them to keep the tourist destinations in their respective districts ready to restart operations.

"New tourism policy will come into effect soon. There are immense opportunities to invest in the tourism sector in AP," he said adding that various theme-based tourism activities such as adventure, eco, river, beach and rural tourism will be developed as per the new policy.

"Once we get approval from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 10 5-star and 7-star hotels will be established in public-private partnership model," he said, adding that proposals worth `1,000 crore have been sent to the Centre.

"As temple tourism is one of the prominent segments to attract tourists from across the globe, many plans have been drafted for the development of infrastructure facilities at various temples in the State. Also the infrastructure is being changed for following COVID-19 norms," said Rao.

Of the two temples —Tirupati and Simhachalam — recommended by the State government, Simhachalam has been selected by the Centre to develop under its Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

The officials are in talks with the Centre to identify more temples under PRASAD scheme. The minister said the authorities have been directed to undertake works worth `53 crore at the Simhachalam temple under PRASAD. Earlier, Srisailam temple was selected under the scheme and works worth `50 crore have already been completed, he added.

Land allotment for PV Sindhu Academy in Vizag soon

The Tourism Minister said that land to establish PV Sindhu Academy in Visakhapatnam will be allotted soon. Applications are open for the YSR Sports Incentive Scheme. Like previous year, Rs 3 crore has been allocated to distribute the sum among economically backward players this year also.

National level gold medalists will be given Rs 5 lakh, silver medalists Rs 3 lakh and bronze medalists Rs 2 lakh. Applications will be accepted only through online. "We have planned to open four sports development centres shortly," said Rao.

Among the four, three - one each in Bapatla, Tenali and Macherla, while one will come up in East Godavari at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The government has also sent proposals to the Centre for the development of sports infrastructure

