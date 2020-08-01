State govt strengthens 104 call centre

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the measures to contain Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has strengthened the 104 call centre to take immediate action once a call is received, right from testing the patient to the allotment of a bed, as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The whole process would be digitised till the patient is discharged. The records would be deleted only when the case is closed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Assam prepares to reopen schools, colleges from September 1
Madurai doctor swindled of Rs 2 crore after placing order for 5 lakh masks from Dutch firm
CISF issues fresh social media rules for personnel; seeks disclosure of their IDs
Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after cop tests COVID-19 positive
Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 315 new cases
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover takes COVID-19 hit with 413 million pounds loss