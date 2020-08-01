State govt strengthens 104 call centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the measures to contain Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has strengthened the 104 call centre to take immediate action once a call is received, right from testing the patient to the allotment of a bed, as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The whole process would be digitised till the patient is discharged. The records would be deleted only when the case is closed.