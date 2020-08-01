STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam crane mishap: Inquiry committee instituted to establish cause, says Rajnath Singh

All the deceased who came under the falling iron mass, rail-mounted and known as jetty crane for being on a ramp to handle cargo, were killed on the spot.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

The crane which collapsed at the Vizag shipyard

The crane which collapsed at the Vizag shipyard

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a departmental inquiry committee had been instituted to establish the cause behind the collapse of a crane at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam that left 11 people dead.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident at HSL facility in Vishakhapatnam(AP)," Singh tweeted. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," he said. "Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident."

Earlier in the day, a massive 70-tonne crane under trial run in the HSL at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh came crashing down, crushing 11 people to death in the first such mishap in the public sector ship-building company's 75-year-old existence.

Four of the victims were HSL employees, including a supervisor, while the seven others were workers of three contracting agencies, District Collector V Vinay Chand told reporters after inspecting the accident site.

All the deceased who came under the falling iron mass, rail-mounted and known as jetty crane for being on a ramp to handle cargo, were killed on the spot.

TV visuals showed the equipment collapsing on the ground with a loud thud after its cabin and base snapped during the trial run. The new crane was erected at the HSL about two years ago but was not yet commissioned for regular operations due to change in contractors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Vizag crane mishap Visakhapatnam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp