Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang forms committee to boost security in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Saturday constituted a committee to study the measures to be taken to strengthen security in Visakhapatnam, which is going to be the executive capital of the State.

The move comes after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his consent to the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill-2020 and APCRDA (Repeal) Bill -2020 on Friday, paving the way for the Legislative Capital in Amaravati, Executive in Visakhapatnam and Judicial Capital in Kurnool.

The committee, headed by Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police RK Meena, was directed to submit a report in two weeks. The committee comprises four IGs (Training IG, Personal IG, Intelligence IG, P&L IG) and also two DIGs (Technical services DIG, Visakhapatnam range DIG) and Planning Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The eight-member committee will study the additional personnel, facilities and infrastructure required for the police department in the executive capital. "The committee will study factors including traffic management, security zones, emergency protocols and VIP safety. Since the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be working from the city after shifting, we have to be prepared for all types of circumstances," said a senior police official. "Since the police department plays a major role, we are in a hurry to finish the necessary groundwork as early as possible," he added.