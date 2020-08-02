Andhra Pradesh government drafts SOP as per COVID-19 Instant Order 73 to combat pandemic

By Express News Service

To reduce mortality and make testing and treatment for COVID-19 a hassle-free process, a standard operating procedure is drafted as per COVID-19 Instant Order 73.

Detection and testing

The key to reducing mortality is early identification. It is necessary that every person with COVID like symptoms is identified at the earliest.

Hence, village/ward volunteer and Asha worker shall everyday make thorough enquiries in their area about any person having fever for two days, breathlessness and SPO2 less than 94 per cent on pulse oximeter.

Any person with two of three above conditions shall be shifted to hospital with oxygen facility and put on oxygen available in isolation wing of the hospital. Depending on the test result, the case may be shifted to COVID ward.

Help desks in hospitals

To facilitate treatment for Covid positive patients, help desks have been established in various hospitals. Officials have been deployed at help desks to manage and coordinate the treatment process.

Once the patient approaches the help desk, the officials concerned shall in-coordination with the medical superintendent of hospital, shall identify the best possible treatment protocol, place and bed for the patient. The help desk shall facilitate admission to the patient in the hospital in maximum 30 minutes.

The superintendent shall keep multiple admission counters depending on case load of the hospital. If specific experts to treat any patient are not available in that hospital, the superintendent and the help desk nodal officer shall identify suitable hospital and bed where that patient/patients can be effectively treated and facilitate admission in such hospital.

Under no circumstances the patients who approach the help desks shall be returned without following this SOP. Joint Collectors incharge of Covid handling, shall visit the help desks on regular basis and supervise their functioning so that any inter hospital coordination problems can be properly handled. The desk shall work in a patient-friendly way.

Sanitation

It is essential that the sanitation facilities available inside the wards are of good standards. Since many persons are using the common washrooms and toilets, they may be periodically cleaned and it shall be ensured that washrooms and toilets are cleaned at least four times a day i.e., at 6 am, 10 am, 3 pm and 7 pm.

Grievance redressal

Any patient, who has a grievance with regard to any aspect of his/her stay in hospital, can call 1902 to register the grievance. This number shall be displayed prominently.

Oxygen supply

Adequate number of oxygen cylinders and functional pipelines and technicians shall be kept in place and constantly monitored, so that all patients who require oxygen as part of clinical management, are supplied uninterrupted oxygen. Hospital-wise oxygen requirement plan shall be kept in place and constantly monitored.

Comorbidity management

During admission itself proper triaging of patients as per their comorbidity shall be done so that it is managed with the help of relevant experts. Discharge of the corona patient after completion of treatment has to be hassle-free and shall not take more than 30 minutes.

Management of bodies

The instructions given for the body management shall be strictly followed to ensure that it is not kept in the mortuary unnecessarily. The bodies shall be handed over to the relatives or the local authorities as the case within 36 hours by coordinating with the relatives of the deceased or local authorities.

Nutritious diet for corona patients

Nutritious food shall be provided to the inpatients in the hospital. A common standard menu fixed for quarantine centres and CCCs must be followed in all hospitals. The disposal of food waste shall be taken care of as per SOPs issued