Andhra Pradesh government drafts SOP as per COVID-19 Instant Order 73 to combat pandemic

To reduce mortality and make testing and treatment for Covid-19 a hassle-free process,  a standard operating procedure is drafted as per Covid-19 Instant Order 73. 

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Detection and testing

The key to reducing mortality is early identification. It is necessary that every person with COVID like symptoms is identified at the earliest.

Hence, village/ward volunteer and Asha worker shall everyday make thorough enquiries in their area about any person having fever for two days, breathlessness and SPO2  less  than  94 per cent  on pulse oximeter.

Any person with two of three above conditions shall be shifted to hospital with oxygen facility and put on oxygen  available  in  isolation  wing  of  the  hospital. Depending on the test result, the  case  may be shifted to COVID ward. 

Help desks in hospitals

To  facilitate treatment for Covid positive patients, help desks have been established in various hospitals. Officials  have  been  deployed  at  help  desks  to  manage  and  coordinate  the treatment process.

Once the patient  approaches  the help  desk,  the  officials concerned  shall  in-coordination  with the medical superintendent of  hospital,  shall identify  the  best  possible  treatment  protocol,  place  and bed  for the patient. The   help   desk   shall   facilitate   admission   to   the   patient   in   the   hospital   in   maximum   30 minutes.

The superintendent shall keep multiple admission counters depending on case load of the hospital. If specific experts to treat any patient are not available in that hospital, the superintendent and  the help desk  nodal  officer shall  identify  suitable  hospital  and  bed  where  that  patient/patients  can  be effectively treated and facilitate admission in such hospital.

Under  no  circumstances  the  patients who approach the help desks shall be returned  without following this SOP. Joint Collectors incharge of Covid handling, shall visit the help desks on regular basis and supervise their functioning so that any inter hospital coordination problems can be properly handled. The desk shall work in a patient-friendly way.

Sanitation

It is essential that the sanitation facilities available inside the wards are of good standards. Since many persons are using the common washrooms and toilets, they may be  periodically cleaned and it shall be ensured that washrooms and toilets are cleaned at least four times a day i.e., at 6 am, 10 am, 3 pm and 7 pm. 

Grievance redressal

Any patient, who has a grievance with regard to any aspect of his/her stay in hospital, can call 1902 to register the grievance. This number shall be displayed prominently. 

Oxygen supply

Adequate number of oxygen cylinders and functional pipelines and technicians shall be kept in place and  constantly  monitored, so  that  all  patients  who  require  oxygen  as  part  of  clinical  management, are  supplied  uninterrupted  oxygen.  Hospital-wise  oxygen  requirement  plan  shall  be  kept  in  place  and  constantly  monitored. 

Comorbidity management

During  admission  itself  proper  triaging  of  patients  as  per  their  comorbidity  shall be  done  so  that it is managed with the help of relevant experts. Discharge  of  the corona patient  after  completion  of  treatment  has  to  be  hassle-free  and  shall  not  take more than  30  minutes. 

Management of bodies

The instructions given for the body management shall be strictly followed to ensure that it is not  kept in the mortuary unnecessarily. The bodies shall be handed over to the relatives or the local authorities as the case within 36 hours by coordinating with the relatives of the deceased or local authorities.

Nutritious diet for corona patients

Nutritious food shall be provided to the inpatients in the hospital. A common  standard menu fixed for quarantine centres and CCCs must be followed in all  hospitals. The  disposal  of  food  waste  shall  be  taken  care of as per SOPs issued

