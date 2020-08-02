STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government to sign MoU with Indian School of Business on August 5

Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy hopes that pact will come in handy to resolve crucial issues in administration.

Published: 02nd August 2020 09:37 AM

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is all set to enter into an agreement with Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) on August 5. A decision to this effect was taken on Saturday during a video conference convened by Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy with the representatives of the ISB.

Stating that AP will be the first State in India to exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ISB, the minister exuded confidence that the pact would come in handy to resolve crucial issues in administration. Besides focusing on attracting investments, the three-year MoU with the ISB will lay emphasis on getting multinational companies to the State to generate employment.

He said that Amazon would also join hands with the AP government along with the ISB. Stating that they are ready to work with the AP government and Amazon, ISB representative Chhatre felt that the coordinated efforts would yield positive results. On the occasion, representatives of ISB assured to strive for the development of the State. Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Commissioner J Subrahmanyam, Secretary (Information Technology) Y Bhanu Prakash and others were present.

SKCs to be launched in October

While reviewing with the officials on Skill Development Colleges (SKCs), Goutham Reddy said that the SKCs should be launched in October. He directed the officials to make sincere efforts for procuring the required funds. The officials informed the minister about the details of funds that could be procured through loans from banks and the possibilities of getting more funds with the security of the government. They also discussed getting some funds from MPLADs for the construction of SDCs.

Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development department) G Anatha Ramu, AP State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Managing Director Arja Srikanth and other officials were present.

