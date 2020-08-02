Andhra Pradesh: Telemedicine facility offered for Waltair division railway staff

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Taking medical facilities to the far-flung areas, telemedicine is being offered in the Divisional Railway Hospital of Waltair division. To bring specialist care to the doorstep of the railway staff stationed at distant centres, it has been decided that telemedicine facilities should be made available.

One can examine, diagnose, seek specialist opinion, treat and cure the patient effectively through a telemedicine system.

Waltair DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava stated that mainstreaming telemedicine as per the latest guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will increase timely access to appropriate professional medical interventions and services which may not otherwise be available in far-off places like Kothavalasa-Kirandul line, Koraput-Rayagada and Naupada-Gunupur lines.

Chief medical superintendent of Railway Hospital Dr BB Samantha demonstrated the effectiveness of telemedicine. Railway staff can avail of this facility by dialling 8688407744 and 8688407745 dedicated telemedicine helpline numbers of the Waltair division.