Andhra Pradesh three capital bill: Advocates take out victory rally in Kurnool district

The advocates associations, social organisations, students unions among other organised victory rallies in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal towns. 

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:35 AM

An activist breaks out into an impromptu dance unable to contain his excitement after the Governor gave his assent to the twin Bills

An activist breaks out into an impromptu dance unable to contain his excitement after the Governor gave his assent to the twin Bills. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Their joy knew no bounds as news of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan consent to Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the APCRDA Bill, 2020 filtered in on Friday.

Advocates, lawyers, activists and students celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets, lighting firecrackers and taking out rallies on Saturday across Kurnool. The advocates associations, social organisations, students unions among other organised victory rallies in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal towns.

 YSRC cadre, including MLAs and MPs, also held rallies and celebrated at major towns across the district. The activists raised slogans commending Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. 

"The move will make Kurnool the judicial capital, indicating rapid development of the backward Rayalaseema region. The Chief Minister has kept his promise," an enthusiast said. The advocates, led Kurnool Bar Association, held victory rally in the city streets to mark justice for their long term protest. 

The victory rally started from district court and concluded at Kondareddy Fort where they garlanded the statues of Telugu Talli and Mahatma Gandhi. Bar association president K Mohan Babu said that the advocates have staged protests, including relay hunger strike, sit-ins and public rallies, for past five months demanding the High Court to be set up at Kurnool. This has at last become a reality, he added.

With the HC being set up in Kurnool, the region would turn as a major city skin to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru.Rayalaseema Advocates JAC convener V Nagalakshmi Devi said, "We are happy with the Governor’s assent to the two Bills. The people of Rayalaseem are in tizzy. Kurnool is suitable for setting up the High Court."

Praja Parirakshana Samithi president K Bala Ram demanded the State government to construct irrigation projects and industries along with making Kurnool a judicial capital. He added that the development is only possible in this backward region by setting up industries and irrigation projects and providing employment.

