Dashboard displays data of beds at Andhra Pradesh's COVID hospitals

The dashboard will display the details of ventilators, oxygen beds, general beds and ICU beds in hospitals in 13 districts of the State.

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 08:05 AM

An isolation centre with 1,000 beds for Covid patients in Vasai, Maharashtra

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has launched a portal where people in the State can view the live status of beds available in COVID-19 hospitals. People can get the details of bed availability in COVID-19 hospitals from the website:

http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ims/hospbed_reports/ 

The dashboard will display the details of ventilators, oxygen beds, general beds and ICU beds in hospitals in 13 districts of the State. The dashboard contains the data of total beds, occupied beds and available beds in all categories.

The dashboard is real time data, which gets auto updated every time an admission or discharge from hospital takes place. I&PR Commissioner and COVID-19 State Task Force Committee member Tumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy said that 24,738 beds and 1,171 ventilators were available in Covid hospitals till 7.30 pm on Saturday.

Comments

