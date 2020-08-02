Development has halted in a year: TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju on 'Andhra Pradesh three-capitals'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the three capitals an "anti-people" decision, TDP senior leader and former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju sought to know who will trust the State government if it breaches the promises made to people, particularly farmers of Amaravati.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the development activities came to a grinding halt and debts have increased over the past one year. He said it is objectionable on the government’s part to come up with the three capitals and repeal the APCRDA Act when the legislative process is under progress.



At a time when the pandemic is shaking the nation, it is irresponsible on part of the government to come up with such decisions, Gajapati Raju said. Terming the nod of the Governor for the three capitals bill as unfortunate, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said the YSRC will have to pay the price for its decision on the capital issue.

He also found fault with the stand of the BJP leaders on the issue. “Don’t forget the fact that you (BJP) leaders have accepted Amaravati as the capital and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it. It is objectionable on part of the BJP, who support Amaravati as the capital and state that the government has the liberty to choose the capital cities,” he pointed out.

Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao renewed his party’s challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for a fresh mandate instead of levelling baseless allegations against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of referendum on three capitals.

Uma ridiculed the claims of YSRC leaders that Naidu showed graphics but not developed Amaravati Capital. If that was true, Kodali Nani and the YSRC should go to the high-rise buildings constructed in the Capital City area and jump from the rooftops to test whether they are graphics or real. Asserting that justice would be done to the protesting farmers, women, Dalits, farm labourers and youth in Amaravati since the Governor’s approval.