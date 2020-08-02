STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor's assent precursor to development of all regions of Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress

YSR Congress spoksperson Gudivada Amarnath said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu should stop his conspiracy against the said plan and desist from approaching the court in this regard.

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:44 AM

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his consent to three capitals and CRDA Bills after taking all aspects into consideration, YSR Congress spoksperson and MLA Gudivada Amarnath said. 


While all sections of people are welcoming the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s move for decentralisation of governance, Amarnath asked the opposition parties to withdraw their decision to approach courts on three capitals. Vizag is the only city in the State, which can compete with Hyderabad of Telangana, he asserted, while addressing mediapersons here.

Stating that with the Governor giving his consent to the two Bills on Friday, he said the move will pave way for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan for development of all regions. He said people of 13 districts were welcoming Visakhapatnam, a near cosmopolitan city, as the executive capital.

“Development was concentrated only in Hyderabad in united Andhra Pradesh, as a result we suffered a huge setback during bifurcation,”  he said. To check recurrence of such incidents, the Chief Minister had come up with with three capital plan to make development all inclusive. Along with Visakhapatnam, the other two most backward districts, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, will also witness development.

He said with the facilities available in Visakhapatnam, the executive capital can be built with just Rs 5,000 crore, Amarnath said. He said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu should stop his conspiracy against the said plan and desist from approaching the court in this regard. Naidu is responsible for division of the State, he kept silent and did not lift a finger when united Andhra Pradesh was being bifurcated in 2014, Amarnath observed.

He said Jagan will not do injustice to Amaravati farmers. He will fulfill all the promises made by the former TDP government. TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar made a statement welcoming the three capitals decision. 

