Over 20 lakh COVID-19 tests done in Andhra Pradesh after testing of more than 60,000 samples

Andhra Pradesh has conducted more than 20 lakh tests for coronavirus — the fourth-highest in the country, after Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Published: 02nd August 2020 09:53 AM

Public stand in a queue for COVID-19 testing at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada

Public stand in a queue for COVID-19 testing at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has conducted more than 20 lakh tests for coronavirus — the fourth-highest in the country, after Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The state reached this milestone on Saturday morning, after testing 60,797 samples in the 24 hours ending at 9 am. The total number of samples tested in the state stands at 20,12,573.

For the first time in recent weeks, more recoveries than new cases were reported in a day. While 12,750 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged between Friday and Saturday, 9,276 people were found to be infected. In the same period, 58 people lost their lives to the virus.

The state presently has 72,188 known active cases, as 1,50,209 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 76,614 of them recovered and 1,407 died. The morality rate stands at 0.94 per cent, less than the national average of 2.15 per cent.

No new cases have been recorded among people arriving from other states or countries in the past couple of weeks, and all 2,461 people who reached Andhra Pradesh from other states and 434 from abroad, who tested positive, have recovered.

Four of the state’s 13 districts reported more than 1,000 new cases each. Kurnool recorded 1,234 new cases in a day, followed by Visakhapatnam (1,155), Anantapur (1,128) and Guntur (1,001). Vizianagaram reported just 119 new cases, the least in the state.

East Godavari district recorded the most at 21,271 cases

So far the total number of cases, East Godavari district has recorded the most (21,271), followed by Kurnool (18,081), Anantapur (15,827), Guntur (15,669), West Godavari (12,804), Visakhapatnam (11,920) and Chittoor (11,327). 

The rest of the states have reported less than 10,000 cases each. Vizianagaram district with 4,323 cases, has reported the fewest. Among the 58 new deaths, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for eight each, Guntur district  for seven, Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts six each, Srikakulam district four. Krishna and West Godavari districts have three each, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram two each, and Kadapa district one. 

