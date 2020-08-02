Over 50 per cent cops who tested COVID positive have recovered and joined: Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the police department is satisfactory, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang has said that more than 50 per cent of them have recovered and resumed duties.

While speaking to police officials in a special online workshop organised in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals here on Saturday, the top cop explained the safety measures and treatment of COVID-19. Sawang praised the police personnel for their selfless work in containing the deadly virus and reminded the services and sacrifices of frontline warriors in the line of duty.

He said that more than 3,600 police personnel across the State were infected with coronavirus so far. "With the lockdown restrictions lifted in June, people started their normal activity, which exposed us (police) to the virus. While the total cases is just less than 50, the number increased suddenly to a shocking 3,600 after the relaxation in lockdown," Sawang pointed out.

Hotline number for free consultation with doctors

DGP Gautam Sawang launched a hotline number 18005323100 for police personnel for free consultation with doctors. He wanted everyone to create awareness among the public on plasma donation. Apollo Hospitals Group president Dr Hari Prasad praised the police department for their selfless services and expressed their readiness to share their research experiences with police through the hotline number