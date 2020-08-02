Over 61 lakh beneficiaries get pension under 'YSR Kanuka' in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As against the total 61.28 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka, as many as 58.42 lakh beneficiaries have received pension at their doorstep on Day 1 on Saturday.

Despite facing the COVID-19 crisis, 2.68 village and ward volunteers completed the State government’s commitment by distributing pensions at the doorstep of 95.44 per cent of beneficiaries on the first day of the month.

Sources said that the government disbursed Rs 1478.89 crore for payment of pensions as about 2.20 lakh new beneficiaries added this month. The increase in the number of pensions will cost Rs 51.67 crore to the State exchequer.

Also, 1.52 lakh beneficiaries, unable to receive pension from the past six months due to a plethora of reasons will be receiving it along with backlog amount this month. Pensions being offered through corporations such as Brahmin, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minorities were also paid.