Suspended SI arrested

ONGOLE: In a significant development in Chirala Dalit youth death case, Prakasam police have arrested Chirala Two Town SI Vijay Kumar, who was earlier suspended for negligence of duty, and remanded him to court. Y Kiran Kumar from Chirala died in police custody last month after he was caught for not wearing a face mask in public.

According to police, Kiran Kumar and a rowdy-sheeter, Shiny Abraham, were intercepted by the police while they were going on a two-wheeler without wearing masks on July 18. When they were questioned, they allegedly behaved high-handedly after which the SI took both of them into custody.

While on the way to the police station, Kiran, who was inebriated, jumped off the police vehicle near JK Towers, but suffered severe head injuries. With the help of locals, he was taken to a local hospital and was later shifted to Guntur where he succumbed on July 21. The SI has been accused of not taking proper care of the accused in custody and negligence as Kiran tried to escape from the police custody, eventually resulting in his death.