With 'Unlock 3.0', traffic to pick up pace at Andhra Pradesh's border check-posts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Inter-state movement is expected to increase from Sunday in view of the relaxations given as part of ‘Unlock 3.0’. As per the fresh guidelines, vehicles will be allowed to pass through the Pondugala check-post in Dachepalli for 12 hours starting 7 am, and also from the temporary check-post near Nagarjunasagar after thorough checking of the vehicles.

Also, any person living in other parts of the country can come to the state by registering for e-passes, which will be auto-generated, on the Spandana portal. Along with the e-passes, a valid identification proof is required to enter Andhra Pradesh.

Last month, 800-1,500 vehicles entered the state through the Pondugala check-post every day. However, the traffic is now expected to increase to 2,000 vehicles. Moreover, the travellers will have to undergo thermal screening and would be home quarantined if they have any symptoms of the virus. Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said Principal Secretary (Transport) Krishna Babu has also announced that the passenger movement will be relaxed further.