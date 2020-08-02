STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With 'Unlock 3.0', traffic to pick up pace at Andhra Pradesh's border check-posts

As per fresh guidelines, vehicles will be allowed to pass through the Pondugala check-post in Dachepalli for 12 hours starting 7 am, and also from the temporary check-post near Nagarjunasagar.

Published: 02nd August 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana - Andhra Pradesh border check post in Bhadrachalam

Telangana - Andhra Pradesh border check post in Bhadrachalam. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Inter-state movement is expected to increase from Sunday in view of the relaxations given as part of ‘Unlock 3.0’. As per the fresh guidelines, vehicles will be allowed to pass through the Pondugala check-post in Dachepalli for 12 hours starting 7 am, and also from the temporary check-post near Nagarjunasagar after thorough checking of the vehicles.

Also, any person living in other parts of the country can come to the state by registering for e-passes, which will be auto-generated, on the Spandana portal. Along with the e-passes, a valid identification proof is required to enter Andhra Pradesh. 

Last month, 800-1,500 vehicles entered the state through the Pondugala check-post every day. However, the traffic is now expected to increase to 2,000 vehicles. Moreover, the travellers will have to undergo thermal screening and would be home quarantined if they have any symptoms of the virus. Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said Principal Secretary (Transport) Krishna Babu has also announced that the passenger movement will be relaxed further. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unlock 3 COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh border AP border traffic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp