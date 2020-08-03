STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NREDCAP prepares DPRs for 6 pumped hydro storage plant

After conducting techno-feasibility studies earlier this year, the NREDCAP identified 29 feasible locations — on-river as well as off-river — with a potential cumulative capacity of about 33,240 MV.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hydel project, hydropower

Image of a hydropower project used for representational purposes

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to leverage the advantages of pumped hydro storage (PHS) plants, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd is mulling to establish six plants in the State. The corporation has decided to get the detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared for the same to determine the further course of action.

After conducting techno-feasibility studies earlier this year, the NREDCAP identified 29 feasible locations — on-river as well as off-river — with a potential cumulative capacity of about 33,240 megawatts (MW). Of them, the officials have prioritised six locations in which the plants could be established.

“While two of them — Kurukutti and Karrivalasa from Vizianagaram district — are off-river projects, four — Gandikota of Kadapa district, Owk of Kurnool district, Somasila of Nellore district and Chitravati of Anantapur district — are on-river projects. We will soon go for tenders to get the DPRs ready. Based on the DPRs, we will seek the State government’s views for setting up the projects,” NREDCAP vice chairperson and MD S Ramana Reddy said. While both the off-river projects have a potential capacity of 1,900 MW together, the capacity of the other four is 3,100 MW cumulatively.

Though the major advantages of the PHS plants include balancing variable renewable energy (VRE) power, grid stability and meeting peak energy demand, they have other advantages as well. The officials said as the plants produce hydel power, it is free from the effects of environmental hazards, thus reducing air and water pollution. It is also easily adaptable to automation, remotely controllable and allows flexibility in operation schedule.

“This flexibility in operation enables the hydro power plants respond to sudden variations in the load and renewable power generation connected to the grid in the shortest possible time, thus maintaining grid stability,” Ramana explained.

Tthe PHS plants are reversible hydroelectric facilities where water is pumped upwards into a reservoir from a water source below it. Whenever water is needed, the water is pumped downwards and is then harnessed to produce electricity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NREDCAP hydropower
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp