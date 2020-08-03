NREDCAP prepares DPRs for 6 pumped hydro storage plant

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to leverage the advantages of pumped hydro storage (PHS) plants, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd is mulling to establish six plants in the State. The corporation has decided to get the detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared for the same to determine the further course of action.

After conducting techno-feasibility studies earlier this year, the NREDCAP identified 29 feasible locations — on-river as well as off-river — with a potential cumulative capacity of about 33,240 megawatts (MW). Of them, the officials have prioritised six locations in which the plants could be established.

“While two of them — Kurukutti and Karrivalasa from Vizianagaram district — are off-river projects, four — Gandikota of Kadapa district, Owk of Kurnool district, Somasila of Nellore district and Chitravati of Anantapur district — are on-river projects. We will soon go for tenders to get the DPRs ready. Based on the DPRs, we will seek the State government’s views for setting up the projects,” NREDCAP vice chairperson and MD S Ramana Reddy said. While both the off-river projects have a potential capacity of 1,900 MW together, the capacity of the other four is 3,100 MW cumulatively.

Though the major advantages of the PHS plants include balancing variable renewable energy (VRE) power, grid stability and meeting peak energy demand, they have other advantages as well. The officials said as the plants produce hydel power, it is free from the effects of environmental hazards, thus reducing air and water pollution. It is also easily adaptable to automation, remotely controllable and allows flexibility in operation schedule.

“This flexibility in operation enables the hydro power plants respond to sudden variations in the load and renewable power generation connected to the grid in the shortest possible time, thus maintaining grid stability,” Ramana explained.

Tthe PHS plants are reversible hydroelectric facilities where water is pumped upwards into a reservoir from a water source below it. Whenever water is needed, the water is pumped downwards and is then harnessed to produce electricity.