STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole GGH faces bed shortage as coronavirus cases mount to 6,034   

The Covid-19 count in the district breached the 6,000-mark. On Sunday, 384 new cases were reported in Prakasam district, taking the Covid count to 6,034.

Published: 03rd August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Prakasam district, shortage of beds, equipment and manpower is affecting Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS). As the hospital is overloaded with hundreds of new positive cases daily, the GGH authorities are finding it difficult to provide individual care for all Covid patients.

Now, the authorities are planning to shift all the non-Covid patients to another hospital.  

The Covid-19 count in the district breached the 6,000-mark. On Sunday, 384 new cases were reported in Prakasam district, taking the Covid count to 6,034.

Now, the district has 1,431 active cases. The GGH authorities discharged 70 patients. About 20 Covid-19 positive asymptomatic persons were sent to home quarantine.

Five persons died of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the toll in the district to 76.

Among the 1,431 active cases, the GGH has 563 and Ongole-IIIT campus Covid Care Centre (CCC) 625 patients.

Remaining positive persons are under treatment at KIMS, Sanghamitra and Nalluri hospitals and RISE Covid Care Centre.

There are only 420 beds with oxygen facility and 63 ventilators in the GGH.

The government recently provided 40 ventilators. But there is a severe manpower shortage in the hospital. There is a requirement of more pulmonologists, anaesthetists and specialist doctors for the Covid-19 treatment.

Lab technicians are also required.

“The GGH has a total of 812 beds (with recent additions) and most of them are allotted to Covid-19 patients and their primary contacts who have symptoms. Around 50 non-Covid patients are also undergoing treatment in the GGH. Already we have been overloaded with Covid-19 patients. All medical wards, including the ICUs, causality and regular Covid-19 isolation wards, are full and if the trend continues, it is very difficult to manage things here. We have already informed the matter to the higher officials. Meanwhile, we are thinking of shifting the non-Covid patients to some other place,” Dr D Sreeramulu, GGH Medical Superintendent, told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ongle coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp