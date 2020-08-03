STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised land rates to come into effect from August 10 in Visakhapatnam

The revised rates, fixed by sub-registrars after taking various factors into consideration, are now put on public domain.

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Land rates have been revised as part of the annual exercise in the district. The revised rates, fixed by sub-registrars after taking various factors into consideration, are now put on public domain.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, registrar Manmadha Rao, the new rates will come into force from August 10. On an average, there was an increase of 10 per cent in land rates.

While the lowest increase was five per cent, highest was 20 per cent, he said. He said the rates were revised by the respective sub-registrars on the basis of rationalisation.

He stated that the proposals have been placed before market value committee chairman and Joint Collector Venugopala Reddy before they were put on public domain.

The details of the revised rates of the lands are available on www.registration.gov.in

Depending on the demand in areas such as Yendada, Vemulavalasa, Anandapuram, Pendurthy outskirts, areas abutting Vizag-Anandapuram national highway, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, Kurmannapalem, Mindi, Madhurawada, Bakkannapalem, Kommadi and Paradesipalem areas, the revision of rates were ranging from 5 to 10 per cent and 10 to 20 per cent.

However, in Mudasarlova, the rates were increased by 27 per cent.

The registrar said rates of lands where new layouts are developed in the GVMC limits have been revised. Rates in villages abutting roads have been revised from 6 to 12 per cent in Saripalli and Rampuram areas, the revision was 15 per cent and in Bheemili mandal 13-15 per cent.

In Madhurawada, barring Mudasarlova, in all areas the rates have been revised from 15 to 25 per cent.

Manmadha Rao said if anyone has any objection with regard to revised rates they can submit the same at the respective sub-registrar office.

