STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam COVID-19 tally surges past 13,000

As many as 1,227 positive cases were recorded, pushing the Covid count to 13,559. In the last 12 days, 10,400 cases were reported in the district.

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 13,000-mark in Covid-19 count as it recorded yet another highest spike of positive cases on Sunday.  

As many as 1,227 positive cases were recorded, pushing the Covid count to 13,559. In the last 12 days, 10,400 cases were reported in the district.

Four more persons died due to virus on Sunday, increasing the toll to 98. The number of very active clusters in the district rose  to 470 on Sunday from 181 on Friday.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, in a statement here, said the number of active cases stood at 8,930 on Sunday as against 8,172 on Saturday.

As many as 4,531 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. There are 844 containment clusters in the district, which include 325 very active clusters, 145 active clusters and 374 dormant clusters. Till now 39 clusters were denotified.

Corona stats 

  • Total cases - 13,559

  • No. of people discharged - 4,531

  • No. of active cases - 8,930

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam COVID-19 cases Visakhapatnam COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp