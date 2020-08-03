Visakhapatnam COVID-19 tally surges past 13,000

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 13,000-mark in Covid-19 count as it recorded yet another highest spike of positive cases on Sunday.

As many as 1,227 positive cases were recorded, pushing the Covid count to 13,559. In the last 12 days, 10,400 cases were reported in the district.

Four more persons died due to virus on Sunday, increasing the toll to 98. The number of very active clusters in the district rose to 470 on Sunday from 181 on Friday.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, in a statement here, said the number of active cases stood at 8,930 on Sunday as against 8,172 on Saturday.

As many as 4,531 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. There are 844 containment clusters in the district, which include 325 very active clusters, 145 active clusters and 374 dormant clusters. Till now 39 clusters were denotified.

