Andhra Pradesh HC cited Supreme Court order in graft case to deny bail to Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which recently rejected the bail plea of TDP MLA K Atchannaidu in the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scam, relied on a Supreme Court judgment delivered “to end the menace of corruption affecting the society and the country.”

In his verdict, rejecting the bail, Justice M Venkataramana referred to the apex court judgment in the State of Gujarat Vs Mansukhbhai Kanjibhai Shah case.

“Corruption is the malignant manifestation of a malady menacing the morality of men. There is a common perception that corruption in India has spread to all corners of public life and is choking the constitutional aspirations enshrined in the Preamble,” the Supreme Court had observed in that verdict.

It had further stressed that “zero tolerance towards corruption should be the top-notch priority for ensuring system-based and policy-driven, transparent and responsive governance.

"Corruption cannot be annihilated, but be dwindled by reducing monopoly and enabling transparency in decision-making. However, fortification of social and moral fabric must be an integral component of long-term policy for nation-building to accomplish corruption-free society.”

Referring to this judgement, the High Court ruled, “Bearing in mind the law thus enunciated, this case has to be considered.’’

Atchannaidu, the former labour minister, was charged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the IPC, including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is investigating the case, accused Atchannaidu of interfering in the activities of the Insurance Medical Services, which is responsible for running ESI facilities in the State.

According to the ACB, he did so by issuing letters between October and November 2016 to the then IMS Director ordering him to issue work order to M/s Tele Health Services Private Limited, Hyderabad for services related to a call centre, toll-free services, ECG services and Patient Case Management System/ Software services.

The ACB’s case is that Atchannaidu pressurised the IMS Director to give work order to M/s Tele Health Services Private Limited even though the director resisted the same reasoning that it would cause financial loss, affecting the State exchequer.

During the hearing, Atchannaidu’s counsel Siddartha Luthra contended that the petitioner’s medical condition should be taken into consideration for granting bail.

He explained that Atchannaidu was under treatment for anal fissure at the time of his arrest and he had to undergo the procedure once again when he was in judicial custody at the Guntur Government General Hospital.

The counsel argued that Atchannaidu had been in custody for 45 days and it was unlikely that the investigation would be reported as closed within the statutory period of 60 or 90 days, and requested the court to grant him bail.

Opposing the bail plea, Advocate General (AG) Subramanyam Sriram submitted that the offences committed in the case were indeed grave whereby the ESI was taken for a ride for monetary gains, and in which the role of the petitioner was pivotal.

It was at the initiation of Atchannaidu that a meeting was held on September 25, 2016 and all the subsequent acts followed, including the three letters written by him providing enormous facilities to M/s Tele Health Services Private Limited — all of which ultimately led to the siphoning of government funds.

“Though the benefit sought to be conferred under the ESI scheme was to specified sections of the society, the benefits were sought to be applied, as is reflected in the meeting, for the alleged purpose of implementation of Chandranna Bheema Scheme and there was enormous misuse of not only the government machinery, but also public funds in the process,’’ the AG informed the court.

Chandranna Bheema was the scheme of the former TDP government.

On the medical grounds based on which the bail petition was moved, the AG said the petitioner was undergoing treatment in a hospital at Guntur following a court directive.

“Since the medical condition of the petitioner was taken beyond proportions for his personal benefit and advantage, the probe agency is making efforts to get the order of this court vacated,’’ the AG clarified.

He also expressed the fear that if the petitioner was released on bail, there was every possibility of him threatening the witnesses not to make any statements.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court ruled that the ground of medical condition had lost sheen and effect as the petitioner was not lodged in a prison, but was undergoing treatment in an appropriate hospital.

On the contention of the petitioner’s counsel that his role in the case occurred between October and November 2016, he was a minister only till April 2017 and that the subsequent acts cannot be tagged to him, the court concluded that “instances (meeting by Atchannaidu) had initiation as well as origins of the case and the change in situation of the petitioner as the minister not concerned with the relevant department at the appropriate point of time, cannot in any manner dilute the gravity of situation appearing against the petitioner”.

Considering all these facts, Justice M Venkataramana had dismissed the bail plea of Atchannaidu. The judgment copy was released Saturday.