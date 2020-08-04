Andhra Pradesh's Krishna reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,819

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While 240 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Krishna on Monday, the district also reported 287 new recoveries. Of the total 7,819 cases, 2,626 are active as a total of 5,015 patients have recovered and 178 others have died, including three in the last 24 hours ending at Monday 9 am.

In another review meeting with health officials at his camp office here, District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed them to establish Covid control rooms in every mandal as rural areas too have reported a spurt in cases.

“Symptomatic persons must be shifted to Covid hospitals even before their samples are tested. People who are feverish for more than two days or have breathing problems must be identified and treated,” Imtiaz said.

The officials were also instructed to appoint divisional, district and mandal level Covid committees, and put on display control room numbers at every village.

“In villages, ANMs, Asha workers and volunteers must identify persons with the symptoms of the virus. Before the suspected patients are shifted to hospitals, the workers should call command control rooms and enquire about the beds’ availability,” Imtiaz added.