Botcha Satyanarayana goes hammer and tongs against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

The minister said the TDP chief by opposing decentralisation has lost the moral right to visit Vizag and Uttarandhra.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on the State government’s decision of decentralised governance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “going by the way Naidu is speaking, he seems to have lost his mind.”

In a press conference, held shortly after the TDP chief’s presser, the minister remarked, “Elections were held 16 months ago and the public mandate favoured YSRC. It seems he has not learnt his lesson, even after people of Mangalagiri and Tadikonda, which are part of Amaravati voted against him.”

Botcha asked if Naidu had forgotten that people have rejected him and his son for the cheating done in the name of graphics capital, division of zones for artificially increasing land rates in the capital to favour those close to him and irregularities in the name of land pooling.

“With what face is Naidu seeking elections? If he really wants elections, he himself along with his MLAs and MPs should resign and seek a fresh mandate,” he said, and demanded that Naidu accept the challenge in 48 hours. Botcha said if Naidu has confidence in himself and his men, he should accept the challenge and resign.

Taking offence at the TDP chief accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of going back on his promise with regard to the capital city, the minister  asked, “The Chief Minister is living in Tadepalle in Andhra Pradesh unlike Naidu who for the past six months is living in Hyderabad. He speaks  about Amaravati, while staying in the capital of another State.”

The minister said the TDP chief by opposing decentralisation has lost the moral right to visit Vizag and Uttarandhra. By opposing it he has even backstabbed his own native Rayalaseema region, the minister added.

