Civic chief faces music for flip-flop on shifting COVID-19 infectees

Local health and civic officials drew flak the way the Covid patients were shifted to hospital. Even the people’s organisations demanded sacking of the officials.

Workers hang masks for drying at garments factory converted to manufacture protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

VIZIANAGARAM: Three patients, reportedly Covid-19 infectees, including a woman, were shifted to MIMS Hospital by a municipal van at BC Colony of Jarajapupeta village in Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat a few days ago and it came to light on Sunday after the video went viral on social media.

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu termed it inhuman in his tweet after watching the video. Reacting to it, district BSP chief P Venkata Ramana demanded dismissal of the officials responsible for it.

Contacted, District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that they were not Covid patients and hired to conduct cremation of bodies of the victims.

In his reply to the Collector, Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat Commissioner JR Appala Naidu on Sunday evening said that the municipal staff had never used the dumping yard vehicles for shifting the Covid patients to hospital.

They used the vehicle for transporting sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder and 20 kg of salt for the cremation of Covid victims’ bodies as per the directives of higher-ups.

He also said it was found in his inquiry that the people who were being transported by the municipal van were not Covid patients.

A day after his inquiry report was submitted to the Collector, dismissing the allegations, he admitted that the people who were transported by the municipal van were Covid patients.

In a fresh statement on Monday, he said that the Covid patients were shifted to the hospital by the municipal van without his notice.

He also said that the villagers found the municipal van and forced the officials to shift the patients to the Covid hospital immediately as there was a delay in arrival of ambulance.

The civic chief also said that the locals had arranged a driver along with a PPE kit to shift the patients. He said that he would take stringent action against the officials who gave the vehicle to shift the patients.

Irked by the contradictory statements of the civic chief, the Collector said that he had initiated action against the municipal commissioner for making contradictory statements.

