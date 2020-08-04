STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give publicity to Covid hospitals: I&PR chief

Vijaya Kumar advised DPROs to publicise hospitals, their location, names and contacts of nodal officers and post them in media groups.

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner for Information and Public Relations Tumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy stressed the need for giving more publicity to the details of hospitals, nodal officers and their contact numbers, allocated for the tests and treatment for the journalists and their families affected by Covid-19.

In a video conference with DPROs of 13 districts, he said after a meeting with representatives of journalist unions attended by Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and himself, a circular was issued.

“Media persons too are discharging their responsibilities in combating the coronavirus crisis in the State and under such circumstances, it becomes imperative for responding immediately, in case journalists and their families are affected by the virus and providing them with needed tests and treatment, if necessary separate isolation,” he said.

Vijaya Kumar advised DPROs to publicise hospitals, their location, names and contacts of nodal officers and post them in media groups.

He said posters related to Covid-19 precautions were dispatched to every ward and village volunteer along with the health department and asked the DPROs to ensure they are displayed properly. Officials were directed to submit a report after inspecting the hoardings meant for creating mass awareness regarding Covid-19 and precautions.

DPROs were also directed to ensure that services and facilities in the Covid care centres including beds, food and other facilities are properly covered in the local media, so people at large stands benefited. They were further instructed to alert the State headquarters with complete details in case unforeseen incidents and accidents happen. For operational efficiency, all wings of I&PR should be located at a single place, he instructed.

