Ramesh Kumar restored as SEC on directions of Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was restored as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, formally took over charge in Vijayawada on Monday.

In a very brief interaction with the media, he said as per the Governor’s notification, he assumed charge in Hyderabad on Friday itself. “The same has been communicated to the SEC secretary Vani Mohan and to all the district collectors and officials concerned,” the SEC said.

Ramesh Kumar said the SEC is a constitutional authority and an autonomous body, which functions without prejudice. He expressed hope that the State Election Commission will get all cooperation from the State government like in the past.

Retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who assumed office as the SEC on April 1 2016 was removed from the office on April 12, 2020 by an Ordinance and was replaced with former Madras High Court judge Justice V Kanagaraj.

However, the High Court, while dealing with a petition filed by Ramesh Kumar challenging the Ordinance, on May 29, directed the government to restore Ramesh Kumar as the SEC, following which the government approached the Supreme Court. But, the SC refused to issue a stay order on the High Court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar filed a contempt of court petition in the High Court against the government for not complying with its order and reinstating him as the SEC.

Hearing the contempt petition on July 17, the High Court directed him to approach the Governor and request him to implement the court order.

He met the Governor on July 20. The Governor on July 23 directed the government to implement the court order and restore Ramesh Kumar as the SEC. On July 30, the government issued orders restoring Ramesh Kumar as the SEC.