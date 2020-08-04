STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samithi hails  construction of RLIP

Rayalaseema project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While welcoming the proposed construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) for catering to irrigation and drinking water needs of the region, Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) stressed the need for discussing issues that involve interests of Rayalaseema during the apex council meeting to be held in Delhi on August 5.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, RSSS president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy apprised him about certain issues that are crucial for the interests of Rayalaseema with regard to drinking and irrigation water.

He pointed out that HLC, LLC and KC Canal under Tungabhadra reservoir have been unable to utilise their allocated share of water for the past seven decades as the required canals and reservoirs have not been constructed.

SRBC, Telugu Ganga, HNSS, GNSS are unable to draw water from Srisailam reservoir for the past several years as the MDDL of 854 feet was not being maintained at the project.

