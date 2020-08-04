TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu dares CM Jagan to dissolve Assembly, sets 48-hour deadline

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sharpening his attack against the YSRC government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolve the Legislative Assembly and seek fresh mandate. He set a deadline of 48 hours for the YSRC to decide on dissolving the Assembly.

“If people vote the YSRC back to power, the TDP would humbly accept their mandate and never raise its voice against the people’s decision,’’ he said. If the Chief Minister does not respond in 48 hours, Naidu warned that the TDP and other opposition parties would not only intensify legal battle, but also make Jagan a culprit in the people’s court.

Stating that the YSRC has not mentioned three capitals in its manifesto, Naidu recalled the statements given by Jagan and YSRC leaders prior to 2019 Assembly polls that Amaravati would continue as the only capital of the State.After making that promise, the Chief Minister has no right to shift the capital without the approval of five crore people of the State, Naidu asserted.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he charged that the Chief Minister went ahead with his three capital plan without discussing or taking the people into confidence. “During electioneering, Jagan said he would never break his promise and he worships YSRC manifesto like Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran. Having sworn on the holy books, he is now breaking his promises,” Naidu alleged.

Stating that Amaravati was selected as a capital in line with the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, Naidu pointed out that no government has the right to destroy the city since it would only pose greater problems to the future generations of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief pointed out that agreements were reached with thousands of farmers by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority. “If their agreements were violated, does it not it amount to breach of trust? Also, the Andhra Pradesh High Court was set up in Amaravati after a Presidential Order was ssued in consultation with the Supreme Court,” he added.